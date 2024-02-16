The American president, Joe Bidensaid he was “shocked” by the death of imprisoned Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, a “powerful voice of truth,” and affirmed that the Russian president Vladimir “Putin is responsible” of his death.

“We don't know exactly what happened” but ultimately it is the fault of Putin and his “thugs”the US president said during a speech at the White House.

“If the information about Navalny's death is true, and I have no reason to doubt it, of course the Russian authorities are going to tell their own story. But make no mistake, Putin is responsible,” the president said after the Russian prison services made public the sudden death of Navalny in the Arctic prison where he was serving a sentence for his criticism of Putin.

“What happened to Navalny is further proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled”he added.

Biden said that was studying “different options” to punish the Kremlin for Navalny's death, but did not detail whether Washington would impose more sanctions on the Russian economy.

Asked in 2021, after meeting with President Putin in Switzerland, about what would happen if Navalny died, Biden declared: “I made it clear to him that I think the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia.”

For Biden, Navalny is “a powerful voice in defense of the truth”. “Even in prison he was a powerful voice for truth,” she said. “God bless Alexei Navalny, his bravery will not be forgotten.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian authorities reported that Navalny died on Friday in an Arctic prison, a month before an election that could prolong Putin's hegemony in power..

Navalny's death, after three years in detention and a poisoning for which he blamed the Kremlin, deprives the Russian opposition of its visible head at a time of intense repression and Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

It must be said that the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected this Friday the “crude” accusations of the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, who stated earlier this Friday that the Russian government is “responsible” for Navalny's death.

“The death of a person is always a tragedy (…) Instead of making crude accusations, it would be better to show restraint and await the official results of the medical investigation” into the causes of death.the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Protesters in Georgia pay tribute to Alexei Navalny after learning of his death.

Biden already advanced in 2021 after meeting Putin in Geneva that there would be “devastating consequences” for Russia if Navalny died in prison.

According to the Russian penitentiary services, Navalny, 47, died after feeling ill after taking a walk in the prison where he was being held and, although the medical services tried to revive him “for more than half an hour”, he ended up losing his life..

Navalny had survived an attempted poisoning with the chemical agent Novichok in 2020 and his health had been a cause of increasing concern after he went on hunger strike between March and April 2021, weeks in which he lost a lot of weight.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was the first US voice to condemn his death during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, stating that his loss is another indication of Putin's “brutality” and maintaining that Russia is “responsible.”

The Biden Government had demanded that the Kremlin release Navalny since he was arrested after his return to Russia in early 2021..

Most of the international community has condemned the death and numerous Western leaders have held the Kremlin directly responsible for it, to which the Russian Government has reacted by considering such statements “inadmissible.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE