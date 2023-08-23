Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 5:37 p.m.



The Murcian comedian Miguel Maldonado has returned to ‘El Refugio’, a section of the Hoy por Hoy program on the Ser channel, after his vacation. The first topic that Maldonado and the presenter José Luis Sastre have dealt with has been the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The Murcian has been ironic about how Luis Rubiales should act in short distances after the latest controversy starring the top leader of the RFEF.

The feat achieved by the players of the women’s soccer team has been marred by several reprehensible attitudes from the president of the federation. In the age of social networks, everything is captured on a small screen and can be spread quickly. This happened with the moment when Rubiales unexpectedly and without consent kisses the soccer player Jenni Hermoso when she congratulates her after the victory in the World Cup final.

On this subject, they have not stopped learning about movements that do not leave the president in a good place. Rubiales asked the player Jenni Hermoso to appear together in the apology video, but the soccer player refused. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stressed that these behaviors “show that in our country there is still a long way to go in terms of equality.” He also described the federation president’s apology as “insufficient and inadequate.”

Miguel Maldonado on Rubiales



The Murcian voice does not tremble when it comes to talking about controversial issues and he was not going to remain silent on this matter. Maldonado returned to this space on the radio and began talking about the topic of the moment. The presenter of Hoy por Hoy had done nothing more than give him way and Maldonado was already ironically criticizing, as usual for him, Rubiales’ behavior. “Two kisses, aren’t you pretty? As Rubiales would say,” the Murcian began the intervention.

Maldonado asked the presenter for a little more affection to face his return after the holidays. The Murcian sentenced the president’s attitude after the embarrassing images of the World Cup final. Maldonado has given several examples of how Rubiales should be in short distances with soccer players. “This gentleman has all the earmarks of being one of those who when he goes down to the locker room enters saying: How are we, beauties?” Says the Murcian.

“This gentleman is one of those who when he asks for the bill, looks at the waiter, winks at him and says: ‘the painful'”, he continues giving examples of how he imagines Rubiales in everyday moments. «This gentleman, I play a hand, that to his partner, if he has it, he says: ‘The opposite’. He will say out there: the contrary takes me stiff. When he’s out there with his cronies, he’ll say: He takes me straight, ‘the bad one’ ».

In addition to these examples, Maldonado recalls the opinion that his colleague Sastre published a few days ago about Rubiales’ performance during the congratulations to the players. «We are again before Mr. ‘Viralitos’, like, leave me a little, I’m going to do an editorial here. What kind of second-rate opinion leader is this?” Maldonado joked about Sastre’s first words on the Rubiales affair. Later, the comedian ends up admitting that he takes the presenter’s opinions very much into account.

The Murcian returns to the topic Rubiales making a reflection. “Messing with Rubiales, apart from being a legitimate thing and required by society, is cool because he is a man who has power, but in a sector that I don’t care about.” Maldonado explains that he likes soccer, but that he will not be called up for the national team in the future.