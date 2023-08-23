Genoa – «“A life of a bully”. But what do you know about my brother’s life? Should we investigate what happened on Saturday night or his life? For days I tried to suffer in silence, but now I can’t help it anymore. Wrangler, toxic, violent, bad, he deserved it, one less… and so on and so forth. I remind you that he had a name, Alessio. And no matter what they’ve been, no one deserves to die.”

It’s the outlet that Raffaella Grana rely on his Instagram profile. Raffaella is the sister of Alessio Grana, the 35-year-old man killed on Saturday evening in the apartment building where she lived, at 15 Via Costamezzana, on the hill behind Santa Margherita. Stabbed by Sergio Frisinghelli, 58, his neighbor, at the height of yet another quarrel. Raffaella Grana refers to the words that her brother’s neighbors, but not only, interviewed or on social media, addressed to Alessio. Almost as if his turbulent life and the fact that he was the first to annoy the residents of the building masked the extreme synthesis of this story: the violent death of a 35-year-old man.

“Give weight to the words you say, and think about them well – continues the woman on Instagram – I ask you for a shred of humanity and respect for the family that is suffering. Enough. These are some moments in which we were happy and I will always remember you like this (the reference is to some posted photographs, ed). Now that you’re up there hug mom from me too. Rest in ace Ciccio. Your sister Biby.’