talking shit is going through an excellent moment, its creators Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza have found unexpected success with their presentations at the Canout Theater and on YouTube they have become the favorites of many Peruvians. Despite this, comedians have also accumulated a large number of detractors who usually criticize them.

One of them seems to be the popular Miguel Barraza after his statements given to El Popular. “Chato” attacked the young comedians considering that they lack humility and pointed out that the comedians of the past made people laugh without the need for scripts or scripts.

Miguel Barraza harshly criticizes Speaking lame

“It is very difficult, it is like comparing the laughter that Cantinflas used to make with the laughter that the current ones make. It is different, we are a natural thing. God has given us the gift of making people laugh without the need for scripts, improvisations that come from our souls”, he began.

“I admire young people, but what they lack and we have plenty of is humility. They already believe that they have won heaven, the world. No, brother, you have to suffer as we have suffered and that people applaud you as soon as you go on stage. I said,” he added.

Miguel Barraza claims to get along with Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza

Despite the harsh criticism, Miguel Barraza lowered the tone of his comments and stated that he gets along well with the creators of Speaking lame. “Finally, the two of us get along with “Hablando rogues”. What do they believe? On the contrary, we congratulate them,” he specified.

The final words of “Chato” were supported by Melcochita, who also indicated that they usually congratulate new comedians. “To all the comedians, we congratulate all of them, each one has his style. On the contrary, we all have to support each other and not envy or hurt each other, ”he added.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza from Speaking balls respond to criticism. Photo: Instagram

Conductors of Talking balls surprise at a wedding

The drivers of Talking balls appeared in the middle of a wedding to surprise a newlywed couple.

During the celebration, Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza did their thing. “I hope you have a good time and that you have a short marriage,” Ricardo said with a laugh.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza on TV?

In an interview for the YouTube channel Henry Spencer’s Room, broadcast on January 30, the creator of Speaking lame, Jorge Luna ruled out entering television because, in his experience, he “had been bad” with them.

“They told us that you can’t interfere with the content, you can’t be in the creative process. (…) We were afraid that the guests would impose on us, ”she indicated.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, hosts of the program Speaking balls. Photo: Instagram

RKM surprises drivers of Speaking balls

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza were surprised by the Puerto Rican singer Jose Nieves ‘RKM‘, Former member of the duo RKM & Ken-Y. The interpreter of ‘Nuestra cama’ appeared in the final minutes of Talking lame, in its February 1 edition.

Did Daniela Darcourt criticize Rosa María Palacios for appearing in Speaking lame?

On January 30, salsa artist Daniela Darcourt attended the Hablando Huevadas show at the Canout theater. Upon her admission, the interpreter of “single.com” and “With my friend” commented: “I’ve seen a lot of people who, lately, have become fans, when they didn’t even know them.”

The comment did not go unnoticed and Ricardo Mendoza replied: “I can’t believe you’re throwing m… at Rosa María Palacios.” In allusion to the lawyer’s presentation on the YouTube program in early December 2021.