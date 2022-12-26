Miguel Arce has revealed that he is part of the cast of the third season of “Mother there are only two” through their social networks for all their fans. The famous Netflix series starring Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto has the participation of the Peruvian actor, who has collaborated before in a couple of productions after traveling to Mexico a few years ago. Who does the former reality boy from “EEG” play in the popular streaming fiction?

Miguel Arce in “Mother there are only two”

Known in Peruvian show business as ‘Thor’. Now, he is considered in Mexican lands as a good actor. Arce shared an important post on his Instagram page.

“From today ‘Mother there are only two’ third season on Netflix. Do not miss it. Thanks for the confidence. Thank you all for everything. We keep moving forward ”, published the artist.

Miguel Arce’s character on Netflix

In his Instagram stories, Miguel shared a scene from the series in which he appears with Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto.

Miguel Arce in “There are only two mothers” with Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto. Photo: @andrxayn1998/Twitter

The moment takes place in a fancy restaurant where Arce plays a good-looking and elegantly dressed man.

Likewise, the Peruvian actor shared a lane of photographs in which he appears with various members of the cast and received congratulatory comments from Nicola Porcella, Fiorella Rodríguez, Marcos Zunino, Andrea Llosa and more.

Miguel Arce shines with renowned actors from the series “There is only one mother”. Photo: @miguelarca/Instagram

When does “Mother there are only two” premiere?

The third season of “Mother there are only two” premiered on Netflix on Sunday, December 25 and you can see all its chapters with a subscription.