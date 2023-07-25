The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on Tuesday the suspension of the Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez for “use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Giro”.

Through an official statement, the international body reported that the Team Medellín cyclist will be “provisionally” suspended pending a final decision on a final sanction.

Statement from Team Medellín

Hours after knowing the decision of the UCI, the Team Medellinthe current team of the Colombian runner, issued a statement regarding the situation.

In a 6-point document, the team supports López and asks to cover him at this time and notifies that the runner is withdrawing from the Panama Tour.



1. We accompany the member of our team, as an athlete and be

human, and his family at this time.

2. We trust that Miguel Ángel López will continue with his defense, as

has done so in recent months, in a case that comes from

mid-2022, the year in which he represented Astana.

Photo: Louis Barbosa. WEATHER Archive

3. The notification of the UCI is given under the terms of a “POSSIBLE

INFRINGEMENT”. However, it provisionally suspends the broker

while you have a final decision.

4. This year, as the winner of different national and

international organizations, Miguel Ángel López has been subjected to controls

anti-doping and surprise samples and all the results have come out

negatives.

5. Team Medellín is respectful of the cycling authorities and abide

the decisions that they take That’s why, the rider withdraws from the Tour de

Panama where he was competing.

6. We call on cycling fans and citizens in

general in the country, so that Let’s wrap up Miguel Ángel López a runner

who has given us much joy and in whom we trust.

