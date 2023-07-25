More than a million and a half used vehicles of foreign origin, known as chocolate cars, have been integrated into the Regularization Program in Mexicocovering 17 entities of the country, as part of a strategy led by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) and the Secretary of the Interior (Segob).

From March 19, 2022 to July 24 of this year, regularization actions have managed to raise a total of 4,133 million 600 thousand pesosintended for the paving of streets and avenues in the states participating in the program.

The head of the SSPC, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, presented a biweekly report during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He stressed that the program is carried out in 164 modules installed in various entities, including Baja California Sur, Baja California, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Durango, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

The entities of Tamaulipas, Chihuahua and Baja California concentrate approximately 52 percent of the regularized vehicles and the amount collected.

In the specific case of Baja California, 278 thousand 096 units have been regularized, which has generated income of 695 million 240 thousand pesos. Of this sum, the entity requested 469 million 292 thousand 500 pesos for paving projects.

A concrete example of how part of the resources obtained has been used is the municipality of Playas de Rosarito, which allocated 18 million 534 thousand pesos to pave 14 thousand 500 square meters of streets in neighborhoods such as Vista Marina, Ampliación Constitución, Villas de Siboney, La Mina and Aztlán.

He process to carry out the regularization of 2017 model vehicles and previous ones, which ends on September 30, implies following the following steps:

* Make an appointment on the website www.regularizaauto.sspc.gob.mx.

* Enter the portal of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) to obtain a capture line and make the payment of 2 thousand 500 pesos.

* Go to the appointment in the modules of the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE) of the entity with the required documentation.

This ambitious regularization program has the participation of various government entities, including the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and the Legal Department, as well as state governments.

This initiative has demonstrated its relevance and effectiveness in the integration of vehicles into the country’s formal system, generating significant resources to improve road infrastructure in several states, while allowing owners of regularized vehicles to have the certainty and legal benefits of being in order.

With the deadline for regularization about to expire, it is expected that a significant number of people will take advantage of this opportunity to regularize their vehicles and contribute to the development of infrastructure in Mexico.