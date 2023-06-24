Brazil Agencyi

06/24/2023 – 2:57 pm

Revolting Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had ordered his fighters, who were advancing towards Moscow, to return to their bases to avoid bloodshed. According to Prigozhin, the troop advanced 200 km towards the Russian capital in the last 24 hours.

Minutes earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s office said it had negotiated an agreement with Prigozhin, who had agreed to de-escalate the situation. The announcement, broadcast on the official Telegram channel of the Belarusian Presidency, notes that Prigozhin has agreed to stop the movement of Wagner fighters around Russia.

Manifestations

The evolution of tension in Russia since last night has brought concern to leaders of countries around the world, in view of the military situation and also the possible vulnerability of citizens in the country in conflict. According to Reuters, the British government emergency committee (COBR), for example, met to assess the risks to British citizens who are in Russia.

According to the BBC, the central concern for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, is with eventual victims of the ongoing crisis. “(I wanted) all parties involved to be responsible and protect civilians.”

Other information shows that the British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, also participated in a meeting with representatives of the G7.

The government ratified the recommendation for compatriots not to travel to any part of Russia and for those who are already there to leave.

“Common sense”

Also according to Reuters, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in a call to Vladimir Putin, urged Russia to act with common sense.

The Turkish government disclosed that the leaders discussed recent events in Russia. Erdogan reportedly told Putin that Turkey was available to help reach a peaceful resolution.

“It was emphasized during the call that no one should take responsibility for acting on the situation in Russia,” he added.

The Russian government identified that Erdogan supported the actions taken by Russia.

“Hard Methods”

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov also voiced support for Russian actions and said, according to Reuters, that the country’s forces were on hand to help quell the mercenary group’s mutiny and even use harsher methods if necessary.

Even Chechen units would be on their way to the “tension zones” and will act to “preserve Russian units”.

On Telegram, Kadyrov also called Prigozhin’s behavior “a knife in the back”.

“Sensitive” Theme

On a trip to Europe, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a press conference this Saturday (24), preferred not to comment yet on the tension in Russia. “I don’t know the size of the rebellion, I can’t comment on something I haven’t read, that I don’t know. It would be rash of me to make a value judgment on the matter. I intend not to talk about such a sensitive thing without having the necessary information”.

