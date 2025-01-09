Miguel Ángel Rodríguez acknowledges in the Supreme Court that he leaked one of the emails from the prosecutor in the case of Ayuso’s partner

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, chief of staff of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has acknowledged in his statement as a witness in the Supreme Court that he leaked to several media outlets the content of a confidential email exchanged between the lawyer of Alberto González Amador, partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, and the prosecutor who was investigating him for tax fraud, Julián Salto. However, he has denied having distributed the specific email being investigated by the high court and has assured that he was unaware of its content.

“That is the text that I spread [correspondiente a un correo del 12 de marzo de 2024] and there was a previous email [del 2 de febrero, en el que González Amador reconocía el fraude y ofrecía el pacto] that I did not know and that Mr. Salto does not mention either,” he justified himself at the exit, after testifying for almost an hour before the judge investigating the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz.

Subsequently, legal sources present in the statement have assured that Rodríguez has also acknowledged before Judge Ángel Hurtado that he had that email because González Amador’s lawyer provided it to him. At the doors of the court, the chief of staff has changed his version and has stated that it was the businessman who sent him that email on the morning of March 12, shortly after elDiario.es uncovered the case.

Rodríguez was called to testify after the Prosecutor’s Office explained to the judge that he was the first to disseminate confidential communications between the businessman’s lawyer and prosecutor Salto on the night of March 13. Ayuso’s chief of staff sent several journalists a message in which he copied the full text of an email sent by the prosecutor. However, according to Rodríguez’s version, he did not provide it to several journalists until it was published by the newspaper The Worldto whom he has denied having leaked it.

Furthermore, that email sent to the media was manipulated to imply that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered an agreement to the businessman and not the other way around, as had actually happened. The message distributed was headed like this: “Look at the reality of the email that Mr. González’s lawyer receives.”

Next, he reproduced the email that the prosecutor in the case sent on March 12, 2024 to González Amador’s defense. And, finally, he tried to show that it was the prosecutor who proposed a compliant agreement to the commission agent’s defense, but that he withdrew it due to “orders from above.” “All dirty,” his message ended. An hour after testifying, Rodríguez returned to the Supreme Court to deliver a “screenshot” of that message to be able to compare the time at which he sent it and its content.

Regarding this aspect, Rodríguez has acknowledged that he did not have any information and has assured that this statement was his “opinion”, alluding to the fact that he “combs gray hair” and highlighting that, “to this day”, the pact they were exploring has not been implemented. signed.

The first publications that echoed this false information were those that led the Prosecutor’s Office to compile all the information about the case to issue a statement the next morning. That morning, several media outlets published the full text of the first email in that chain: the email in which González Amador’s lawyer confessed to having defrauded 350,000 euros and offered to accept a symbolic prison sentence and pay a fine in exchange for Don’t set foot in prison. As he acknowledged this morning at the doors of the Supreme Court, Rodríguez distributed that second email without explaining – he stated that he was unaware – that the businessman’s lawyer had offered the agreement a month before.

The Supreme Court is investigating whether the attorney general and the provincial prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, leaked this email exchange to the press. The case initially analyzed whether a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office about the case revealed secrets, but the high court ruled out that possibility, pointing in another direction: to discover if the attorney general is behind the leak of that chain of messages. Regarding the statement, the Supreme Court determined that no secret was revealed because several media had already published its content.

With Rodríguez’s statement, the attorney general’s intention is for the judge, in practice, to take the investigation to the surroundings of González Amador and Díaz Ayuso because these first information, in addition to being prior to his intervention, cited sources close to the defense of the businessman, not of the Prosecutor’s Office or the Tax Agency. And discover if the first to reveal those negotiations between the accused and the Prosecutor’s Office was the commission agent’s closest circle, even if it was to give a biased view of the conversations and tilt the balance of public opinion in his favor.

The Madrid president’s chief of staff arrived at the Supreme Court 20 minutes before her statement. “The truth always comes forward,” he stated when asked by journalists, after rejecting the idea of ​​being accused in this case. “There is no data for that,” he stated after explaining that this Wednesday he was obliged to tell the truth.

After his statement, Rodríguez has attacked the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Attorney General. “I think that the State Attorney General has to be tried, I think he has to be sentenced in an exemplary manner so that no one ever again thinks of disclosing a secret file of a Spaniard. And, although this is relevant, I believe that the one who has to be judged is the creator of the corruption plot that surrounds him, in his family, in his party and in his Government, who is Mr. Sánchez,” he stated.

Rodríguez, Díaz Ayuso’s right-hand man, has publicly assumed the defense of González Amador since elDiario.es exclusively published that he had been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for three different crimes. From threatening to “shred” the newspaper to falsely reporting that journalists had tried to attack the home where Ayuso lives with her partner while wearing hoods. In parallel, he has dedicated his efforts to spreading false theories about the case, such as that it is actually the Treasury that owes money to the businessman or that everything responds to a government plot against him.