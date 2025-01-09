Former model Faye Louise has returned to work after being diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2023 for which she had to undergo surgery. total removal of eight organs.

The young woman works as a flight supervisor at Gatwick airport (London) and as she explained to the BBC, it is a “very physical” job, but that has not prevented her from resuming her job. “I love aviation and I’m happy to be back in the role“, he assured.

It all started when Faye Louise began having pain that she initially attributed to menstrual problems. After having an ultrasound, doctors saw that she had an ovarian cyst. The operation to remove said tumor led to a major diagnosis: a pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare cancer that causes a buildup of a gelatinous substance in the abdomen.

This tumor ruptured and cancer cells spread throughout his bodywhich involved the removal of eight organs: the spleen, gallbladder, appendix, ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, navel, greater and lesser omentum, and part of the liver.

After being under medical examination for more than a year, doctors gave the young woman the happy news that her cancer had subsided. “Being told there was no evidence of disease It was the best Christmas gift I could have received.“, he assured.

“Some days I have fallen into the deepest despair, but Now, more often, I have more positive days“, is the hopeful message with which Faye Louise concluded her interview.