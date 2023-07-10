A true rebel without a cause? Is it better to have it away? Find out which one the most rebellious zodiac sign according to astrology, You may be surprised to discover that it is you, or you suspect that it is someone very close to your environment.

There are 12 zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. As each one is different, there are those who read the horoscope, to find out how they will do in matters of love, health and money, according to their date of birth.

When looking for the signs of the zodiac, it is common to find what element each one is, its date, characteristics, the most compatible, detailed characteristics such as, for example, which is the most calm sign, but also the most rebellious.

There are those who look for the horoscope every day, to know the predictions according to astrology and famous seers, although there are also some who prefer to read it every week or year, because they are interested in knowing how certain events influence their signs.

According to the stars, each sign has a personality, on this occasion, experts on the subject impressed by saying that the most rebellious sign is aquariusThis is because it is a trait that many take as negative when not following the rules.

However, those born between January 20 and February 18, being ruled by Aquarius, they have positive personality traits, because it is a very humanitarian, independent, creative sign, with a high capacity to socialize, tolerant, honest and intellectual.

The air sign, Aquarius, is recognized for having the greatest capacity for invention of the entire zodiac wheel and even has the crown, because he hates being imposed on him and forced to follow plans, which is why they are rebellious. when talking about adaptability.