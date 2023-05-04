Giorgia Meloni “is incapable of solving Italy’s migratory problems”, says Gérald Darmanin. The French Minister of the Interior returns to criticize Italy. After he had already accused the Meloni government of being “inhuman” for having left the Ocean Viking ship at sea, refusing to let it dock on the Italian coast, Darmanin is the protagonist of a new thrust: “Meloni is incapable of managing migratory problems for who was elected” he comments, speaking of “an extreme right-wing government chosen by Marine Le Pen’s friends” with regard to the Italian executive.

He risks skipping Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s mission scheduled for today in Paris due to Gérald Darmanin’s attack on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on migrants.

The head of the Farnesina has an evening meeting with his French colleague Catherine Colonna on the agenda: a bilateral meeting that has been expected for some time, but the minister’s delegation reveals that the trip could be canceled in the absence of a “decisive and definitive” clarification from the authorities French for Darmanin’s “offensive and totally unacceptable” statements.