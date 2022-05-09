The ship Sea Watch 4 rescued and saved «88 people in distress» in the Mediterranean Sea yesterday evening. There are now 145 migrants aboard the NGO ship. According to a tweet, these are “people who, without assistance, would have drowned or been illegally returned to Libya”.

