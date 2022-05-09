After a week of rest, MotoGP is ready to resume its journey at Fabio Quartararo’s home. This weekend the French Grand Prix will be held on the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans. Last year it was Jack Miller who won, very good at exploiting his great sensitivity in a very difficult “flag to flag” race, which had made famous victims such as Marc Marquez, who ran out of wheels when he was in command.

On the transalpine track the weather can always change very suddenly, so it will certainly be one of the variables to take into consideration. In the event of dry weather, on the other hand, it would be reasonable to expect another duel between the leader of the World Championship, who is also the host, and Pecco Bagnaia, who at Jerez seems to have finally found the key to exploiting the potential of the Desmosedici GP22.

On paper, the characteristics of the track could also be congenial to Suzuki, but above all it will be necessary to see how Joan Mir and Alex Rins will react to the news of the departure of the Hamamatsu manufacturer at the end of the season. A scenario that for them means having to start thinking about the market as well as the track.

However, there are many drivers who will try to be protagonists in this seventh round, which marks the unmarking of the first third of the season. We cannot fail to mention Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia, second in the World Championship just 7 points from “El Diablo”, but also Marc Marquez, who in Andalucia has just missed out on his first podium of the season and will certainly want to try again. Without forgetting Enea Bastianini, so far the only one able to win twice in 2022.

MotoGP 2022: the times of the French Grand Prix

Also for the Le Mans weekend the format will be the traditional one of the European rounds of the MotoGP, with MotoGP straddling the two training classes on Friday and Saturday and then racing at 2pm on Sunday. As already happened in Jerez, the MotoE will also be on the track, with two races, one Saturday and one Sunday. Below, here is the complete weekend program:

Friday 13 May

FP1 MotoE: 8: 25-8: 45

FP1 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP1 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP1 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

FP2 MotoE: 12: 35-12: 55

FP2 Moto3: 13: 15-13: 55

FP2 MotoGP: 14: 10-14: 55

FP2 Moto2: 15: 10-15: 50

MotoE qualifications: 16: 50-17: 20

Saturday 14 May

FP3 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP3 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP3 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

Moto3 qualifications: 12: 35-13: 15

FP4 MotoGP: 13: 30-14: 00

MotoGP qualifications: 14: 10-14: 50

Moto2 qualifications: 15: 10-15: 50

Race 1 MotoE: 16:25

Sunday 15th May

Moto3 Warm-Up: 9: 00-9: 10

Moto2 Warm-Up: 9: 20-9: 30

MotoGP Warm-Up: 9: 40-10: 00

Moto3 Race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:20

MotoGP race: 14:00

Race 2 MotoE: 15:30

MotoGP 2022: how can I see the French GP

Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend sessions (with the exception of the MotoE free practice sessions).

TV8 HD (digital terrestrial channel 8): summary of qualifications and deferred races.

Saturday 14 May: summary of Moto3, MotoGP and Moto2 qualifications at 15:30; MotoE race 1 at 17:00.

Sunday 15th May: Moto3 race at xx: xx; Moto2 race at xx: xx; MotoGP race at xx: xx; MotoE race at xx: xx.

MotoGP 2022: Motorsport.com LIVE for the French GP

MotoGP 2022: let’s discover the Le Mans circuit

Five left and nine right turns make up the Bugatti circuit, which is located five kilometers south of the city of Le Mans and 200 kilometers southwest of Paris. This iconic track has been home to the Grand Prix since the late 1960s.