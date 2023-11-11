Migrants, Rama: “We will not be open to any requests from other countries”

The agreement “provides that migrants are hosted in the reception center for the sole purpose of carrying out border or repatriation procedures, provided for by Italian and European legislation and for the time strictly necessary. In the event that there is no longer the right to remain in the structures, Italy immediately transfers the migrants from Albanian territory”. the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Ramainterviewed by Corriere della Sera And Daily fact.



The agreement establishes “that the maximum reception capacity will be 3 thousand migrants – he recalls -. Therefore, as some complete the international protection (asylum) procedures and are accompanied out of Albanian territory, other migrants seeking asylum will be hosted “. If migrants “stay in Albania for 18 months, 36,000 per year will not be able to enter”. From the point of view of feasibility, the agreement “I cannot say whether it will work badly, well, very well or whether it will not work at all, because it is a first time ever for an agreement of this type. And then it will be up to the Italian government to prove that it works, given that the entire administration of this operation is its responsibility.”

Regarding those arriving in Albania, “Meloni underlined that minors and pregnant women do not fall into the categories of people who will be hosted in the reception centre”. Albania has not been contacted by other European countries after the agreement with Italy and “we will not be open to any requests”. In Rome “we could not say no because we have a debt of gratitude that we will never be able to pay, but which we must never forget”.

The reaction of the Italian Democratic Party to the agreement surprised Rama: “They have the right to oppose and criticize their government, but there is no reason to get socialism and the Albanian executive involved. Governments come and go, interpretations of socialism vary, but Albania and Italy are always there, inextricably linked in good and bad days.” However, the prime minister had no reactions from the PSE, not even informal ones.

