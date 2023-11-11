Important turning point for Bobo TV. Christian Vieri and his format, which changed after the exit of Adani, Cassano and Ventola, landed on the official Serie A radio, thus becoming visible not only on Twitch but also on the channel, website and APP of the top Italian championship. Everything starting from the second episode which will feature several footballers as guests. A news worthy of note for the former bomber who had announced big changes shortly after the farewell of the three friends. As soon as the news came out, many speculated whether this news could be the basis of the separation between the four. In fact, Cassano had spoken of a possible unwanted inclusion of a “fifth character”. Could it perhaps have been the prospect of landing in Serie A that was not shared? Mystery.

Bobo TV with Vieri’s new broadcast, Christian Vieri Talk Show, therefore lands on the official channels of the Lega Serie A: the format will therefore go on air in DAB and IP mode and will be visible on digital terrestrial at LCN 899, on the website and on the APP of the Lega Serie A, as well as on the RDS website and APP and on Bobo TV’s Twitch and TikTok channels.

After the first episode of the new broadcast in which YouTubers and creators were guests, the second will be able to count on important former footballers. Adriano, Iuliano, Nick Amoruso, Diamanti and Francesco Totti will take up the legacy of Adani, Cassano and Vieri in the event which will also make its debut on the official Serie A radio.

Great enthusiasm from Luigi De Siervo, administrator of the Lega Serie A: “With great pleasure we welcome our Ambassador Vieri and BOBO TV within Radio TV Serie A with RDS. This co-marketing activity enriches with another important element the offer of exclusive content dedicated to our listeners, demonstrating that the growth path of the Lega Serie A continues into a Media Company capable of entertaining fans of all ages ”.

Bobo Vieri also did not hide his satisfaction: “I am very happy to start this partnership with Radio TV Serie A with RDS, continuing a collaboration that began three years ago as Ambassador of the Lega Serie A. This union gives BOBO TV the opportunity with the Christian Vieri Talk Show format to increase its visibility through the multi-channel offered by DAB, IP and digital terrestrial”.