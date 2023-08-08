Migrant chaos, storm on british method by Sunak: floating barge ready for asylum seekers

London in the storm for the migrant issue it is the case “Bibby Stockholm”, the barge set up in Portland, in the south of the country, precisely to accommodate people who enter the country illegally.



“Illegal” refugees and asylum seekers (as defined by the government led by Rishi Sunak) will have to wait on board for their asylum applications to be examined, processed and evaluated. The first 50 people were accommodated on the barge, despite protests from associations that they define as “inhuman” this choice and despite the criticisms of the local Tory MP, Richard Drax, who fears repercussions in his constituency. The ship, therefore, will be operational and, with its 222 rooms, “will host around 500 migrants and asylum seekers who have arrived illegally on the English coast”.

Up to now, Great Britain’s migration policy has had disappointing results: there has been a flop of expulsions in Rwanda, a measure strongly condemned by the UN and also by various judicial sentences in England. The Daily Mail believes that the government is thinking of alternative destinations, expelling irregular migrants to Ascension Island (South Atlantic Ocean) or to Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, Morocco and even Niger. The ultra-conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg points out that in any case the costs of such an operation would be enormous: for Ascension Island alone, he says, the costs would reach a million pounds per migrant.

Bibby Stockholm therefore remains, at the moment, the only way, according to Sunak, to regain credibility among Tory voters.

