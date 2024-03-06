After the announcement that Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda resumed their relationship, many expected some statement about the wedding they were going to have. They had gotten engaged during a trip to Disney, a fact that was published in social networks, but everything ended up being frustrated by the breakup. However, some time has passed and both testified about it and confirmed that they resumed their plans to reach the altar and say yes through civil means.

Why had Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda ended their romance?

On January 19, 2024, Melissa Paredes announced the end of her relationship with Anthony Aranda, which generated surprise among her followers. The news of end of their relationship It was communicated by the actress through an announcement on her Instagram account, while the dancer also confirmed the separation on the same platform, although without going into details.

The separation caused confusion among the public, especially because in recent publications the couple showed affection and affection. Although the causes of the breakup were not initially explained, both revealed the reasons for their decision on February 19 on the program 'Mande qué mande'.

“We both realized that we can overcome those little things in a relationship that lead to disagreements… There was no infidelity… Sometimes we spent a lot of time together, it may have played against us… There are things that I also have to work on, because sometimes I am too demanding,” Paredes expressed.

What did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda say about their wedding?

After experiencing a short period of separation at the beginning of the year, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda They chose to resume their intentions to get married, a decision that follows their engagement in April of the previous year. In a recent interview with 'America spectacles', the actress and model expressed that the couple is going through one of their best moments and they intend to consolidate their union through an intimate civil ceremony.

“Yes, we have resumed the wedding plans because a little (time) had passed.. Who knows and we will surprise. Something very intimate, very familiar, of course, a civil (marriage), we are thinking that yes (it will happen),” said the model. For her part, Aranda supported the statements of her partner and confirmed what was said: “Of course, everything is on.”