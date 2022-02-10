2022 began with a new caravan of migrants through Central America. Hundreds of people came together again to walk towards the United States tired of the living conditions in their countries of origin. But in Mexico, transit is blocked. Tapachula, in the south of the country, shows the reality of those who are stranded waiting for transit permits. Exhausted, the migrants decided to demonstrate.

The streets of Tapachula are the epicenter of the protests of migrants who, tired of waiting for a transit permit, face raids by the authorities that take them to temporary detention centers.

There, they denounce, they take away the documents that prove their status in Mexico. “We showed them that we had the COMAR papers, the original papers with the seal and everything, but they told us that those papers were useless, that they were false, and they tore them up, they arrested us,” denounces Mario Guzmán, a Salvadoran in transit.

After months of waiting, some decided to start a hunger strike in front of the offices of the National Migration Institute in the city. Others chained themselves as a form of protest.

And the situation does not seem to improve. To the number of people concentrated in Tapachula would be added those who are on their way. In January, the first caravan of 2022 was formed in Honduras, and although it was dissolved in its wake, not all of them decided to return to their countries and rather, they undertook a journey in smaller and less conspicuous groups.

But nothing guarantees that they will reach their destination. On the northern Mexican border, there are those who await a response from the United States to their requests for refuge. They were returned to the country under the “Stay in Mexico” program and still have no answers. “Since I already had family here in Ciudad Juárez, they told me to wait three weeks for an answer. I waited seven, eight, nine months and they never gave me an answer,” says José Luis Alvarado, a Nicaraguan migrant.

Mexico thus becomes an option for some families due to the fatigue generated by not having answers. Dania and her family settled in the country. We tell her story in this program.

+ And the migration data of the week: ‘Capitanes de Zaatari’ was released, a documentary that tells the story of two young refugees who dream of becoming professional soccer players.