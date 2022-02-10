Liverpool took the lead on Anfield in the 34th minute, where all 53,394 seats were occupied again. A hard header from Virgil van Dijk followed from a corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made a good save, but the Dane had no answer to Diogo Jota’s rebound. In the 87th minute, the Portuguese closed the game by scoring with a shot from the turn after a clever ball from defender Joël Matip.

Jota thus scored 17 goals in 30 matches in all competitions this season. He is therefore on the top scorers list of The Reds between Mohamed Salah (23 goals in 27 matches) and Sadio Mané (10 goals in 26 matches). In total, Jota, who came over from Wolverhampton Wanderers for 48 million euros, now stands at 30 goals in 60 matches for Liverpool.

Salah came in for Roberto Firmino after an hour tonight, while Harvey Elliott came on for Curtis Jones. Mane was not yet part of the party, after he celebrated the African Cup win in Dakar on Monday in Dakar. Salah showed in the half hour he received from Klopp that he had quickly overcome the disappointment with Egypt. He had two good chances fifteen minutes before the end, but both times Schmeichel managed to keep the Egyptian from scoring. He then tried from outside the box, but now his shot exploded at the crossroads.