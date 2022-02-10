SummaryLiverpool have closed the gap to Manchester City a little bit. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team won 2-0 against Leicester City through two goals from Diogo Jota and is now nine points behind the leader, but has still played one game less.
Liverpool took the lead on Anfield in the 34th minute, where all 53,394 seats were occupied again. A hard header from Virgil van Dijk followed from a corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made a good save, but the Dane had no answer to Diogo Jota’s rebound. In the 87th minute, the Portuguese closed the game by scoring with a shot from the turn after a clever ball from defender Joël Matip.
Jota thus scored 17 goals in 30 matches in all competitions this season. He is therefore on the top scorers list of The Reds between Mohamed Salah (23 goals in 27 matches) and Sadio Mané (10 goals in 26 matches). In total, Jota, who came over from Wolverhampton Wanderers for 48 million euros, now stands at 30 goals in 60 matches for Liverpool.
Salah came in for Roberto Firmino after an hour tonight, while Harvey Elliott came on for Curtis Jones. Mane was not yet part of the party, after he celebrated the African Cup win in Dakar on Monday in Dakar. Salah showed in the half hour he received from Klopp that he had quickly overcome the disappointment with Egypt. He had two good chances fifteen minutes before the end, but both times Schmeichel managed to keep the Egyptian from scoring. He then tried from outside the box, but now his shot exploded at the crossroads.
Liverpool next week against Inter
Leicester City won 1-0 against Liverpool on December 28, after losing to Anfield six days earlier after a spectacular 3-3 penalty kick in the quarter-finals of the League Cup. Brendan Rodgers’ team is disappointingly 12th in the Premier League.
Liverpool will play the away game at Burnley on Sunday (3 p.m.), which held Manchester United 1-1 on Turf Moor on Tuesday evening with a well-playing Wout Weghorst. Next Wednesday, Liverpool will play in San Siro against the Italian champion and leader Inter in the eighth of the Champions League, the return is on Tuesday 8 March at Anfield.
Liverpool will play the away game against Manchester City on April 9 or 10, which is well on its way to its fourth title in five seasons. In 2019/2020 the title went to Liverpool, which was the best in England for the first time in thirty years.
Arsenal win at Wolves
Arsenal won the away game against Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1. Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães scored the winning goal from close range after a corner kick in the 25th minute. His compatriot Gabriel Martinelli had a less enjoyable evening. The 20-year-old attacker was given two yellow cards in the 70th minute for two separate fouls within five seconds. Arsenal held their ground in the last twenty minutes with one man less.
Arsenal are now in fifth place in the Premier League, one point below number four West Ham United. Like Arsenal, Manchester United are on 39 points. Tottenham Hotspur already had the chance to reach 39 points last night, but lost 2-3 at home to Southampton.
