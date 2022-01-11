In 2021, just under 200 thousand migrants arrived irregularly in Europe, the maximum since 2017, according to Frontex. The increase is 36% compared to 2019 and 57% compared to 2020, a year heavily marked by lockdowns.

In 2021, women accounted for less than a tenth of irregular arrivals, a “significant” decrease compared to 2019. The busiest route was once again that of the Central Mediterranean, which leads to the Italian coasts, with about a third of total arrivals. , up 83% compared to 2020, with more arrivals from the Tunisian and Libyan coasts and also directly from the Turkish ones. Tunisians are the most present nationality on this route, along with Egyptians (grown sevenfold) and Bangladeshi Bangladeshis.