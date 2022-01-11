Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Hockey The Jokers took their fourth consecutive victory at the last minute

January 11, 2022
Hannes Björninen’s hit brought a full points pot.

Jokers won hockey at the KHL away from the Moscow Dynamo on Tuesday 3–2. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Jokers, who rose to third place in the western block of the league.

The winners were the winners Hannes Björnisen a 3–2 hit for the Helsinki team at the end of the third round. The hit was made in 58.35.

The match Metallurg Magnitogorsk – Jokerit, which is listed on the KHL program the day after tomorrow, has been canceled. The match is postponed due to nine corona cases in Metallurg.

The Jokers will next meet the block leader, St. Petersburg SKA.

.
