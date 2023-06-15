Political instability in Sudan, which led to clashes between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries, leaves thousands of people forced to flee in search of protection. The United Nations estimates that the conflict will lead to some 860,000 people crossing the borders, with the majority arriving in Egypt and South Sudan. Thousands of refugees would return to the latter country, forced to return.

#Migrants #Exodus #Sudan #displacement #forces #flee #return