“I didn’t think that with a letter I was going to kill or offend anyone,” Kylian Mbappé pointed out this Thursday. But the fact is that the French star’s letter to Paris Saint-Germain in which he warns that he intends to end his relationship with the club in June 2024 has raised a monumental uproar. It happens that this idea immediately puts the footballer in the showcase because PSG could activate the option of a transfer to pay money for the player and not wait for him to expire the contract and go free. So Mbappé sat down before the media this Thursday on the eve of an innocuous duel against Gibraltar and insisted on his vision of the matter: “Continuing at PSG is my only option at the moment and I am prepared to return in pre-season.” Even Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, is involved, who points out that he will try to pressure Mbappé to stay in Paris. The player warns that what Macron says has no influence on his sports career, but if he wants him to stay at PSG next season they are on the same wavelength. “He expects me to stay at PSG and I want to stay,” he reflects. Nor did the president make it clear until when he wants to see him in the French league.

Mbappé answered the questions about his future with serenity, but also with some discomfort. He wanted to focus on the match, valid for qualifying for the next European Championship, which France faces this Friday against Gibraltar in the Portuguese town of Faro, where the rock team receives at home. “I cannot control the reactions that are generated. I sent the letter before the concentration. I only think about this match, ”he pointed out.

Mbappé’s plan, at least the one he confesses in public, involves playing another year at PSG and being the master of his destiny within a year. The contract that binds them was signed a year ago and is valid for two seasons that could be extended for one more if the footballer so wishes. The newspaper le parisien He pointed out at the time that the agreement would be closed in that case for 630 million euros, but it included a 90 million bonus to be collected if Mbappé remained at PSG until June 2025. If he left now they would vanish due to that “loyalty” bonus ” another 80 million. Or what is the same: if Mbappé leaves PSG this summer, someone should put on the table, in addition to the relevant transfer, the 170 million that the footballer has signed apart from a gross salary of 72 million euros per season.

But Mbappé’s letter, which according to him should not “kill” anyone, has triggered fibrillations at PSG, which is put in the position of looking for an immediate sale, earning an income and saving that bonus because the striker , for contractual purposes, he would obviously be declared unfaithful if he left Paris. In his appearance as captain of the French team, the player wanted to wash his hands: “There is not much to explain. I accept everything. People can criticize, but I know what I’m doing.” In the background there are also the Olympic Games, to which he points as a farewell to the Parisian public before flying to another destination. “I have always said that my dream is to be in the Games. If I can do it, it will be a pleasure ”, he assures.

Meanwhile, the French coach Didier Deschamps is getting ready to deal with the new episodes of a soap opera that could last until the next European Championship: “Kylian is Kylian. Even when there is no news we will always talk a little more about him.

