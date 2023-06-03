Help them in their home? “They come all the same, you have to help them leave and help them staythis is up to even a Christian tradition” that we must preserve. The president of the CEI, cardinal Matteo Zuppi, guest of the Turin economics festival, addresses the issue of migrants.

“Rejecting migrants who could make a great contribution to our country is unpatriotic“, articulates from the stage, interviewed by Concita De Gregorio. Instead, he remarks again, “the economy has an enormous interest in using immigration”. It is necessary to “overcome a competitive and crude way” of tackling the issue and rediscover a “vision”, because with the current declining birth rate there is the risk that “the country will become extinct”.