The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced this Friday (2) that he will not run in the country’s early elections, which will be held in August. In May, the conservative leader had decreed the so-called “crossed death”, that is, the dissolution of the National Assembly and the immediate calling of early elections for the Ecuadorian Executive and Legislative branches.

“I will not accept the nomination to be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic in the August 20 elections. I do this with a deep love for democracy and out of respect for you citizens,” Lasso said in a video posted on Twitter.

“When I decreed the dissolution of the National Assembly, I said it and I repeat it now: it is a decision that allows citizens to return the power to elect a new president and a new National Assembly”, pointed out the president.

"Over the next few months, approximately six

para a posse do eleito em agosto]I will dedicate myself to working twice as hard for you, for your well-being, your prosperity, and everything I planned to do in two years

I will do my utmost to be able to comply in the next six months," said Lasso, who is governing by decree until a new president and legislature are elected.

The representative, who was responding to an impeachment process in the National Assembly, justified that he resorted to “cross-death” as a response to the political crisis in the country, since since last year his government had been cornered by pressure from the opposition to remove him and other members of the Executive.