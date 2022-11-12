Ambassador Neira: Due to problems with the harvest, Colombian coffee will rise in price in Russia in 2023

Colombian Ambassador to Russia Hector Arenas Neira said that the cost of Colombian coffee in Russia will increase next year. The words of the diplomat leads RIA News.

The ambassador called problems with the harvest in the republic the primary reason for the rise in prices. “Indeed, there are problems in coffee production right now with crops in the most “coffee” regions of Colombia due to a hard winter,” says Arenas.

According to him, the harvest is expected to decrease by 50-57% compared to last year. In this regard, coffee production has already decreased by 22 percent. Rising prices for fertilizers, problems with logistics, and a shortage of containers will also lead to higher prices. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the price increase will affect not only the Russian market. At the same time, Arenas does not yet undertake to state how much the product will rise in price.

Earlier, Russians were warned about a significant rise in the price of beef in 2023. As Galina Sorokina, professor at the Department of World Economy and International Economic Relations at the State University of Management, explained, this is due to the permission of the Ministry of Agriculture to import zero-duty beef into the country.