Grigory Klinishov, the scientist who in the 1960s developed the Russian nuclear program that made it possible to change the history of the Cold War, was found dead yesterday in Moscow. This 92-year-old scientist -awarded the Order of Lenin, the highest Soviet decoration- was found hanged in his apartment, where the Police also found a suicide note.

Klinishov’s death comes at a time marked by nuclear threats from Russia due to the setbacks it is receiving in the war in Ukraine. The use of atomic weapons has become the battering ram that Putin’s government wields periodically to try to condition the support of NATO countries for Zelensky. Indeed, he has already deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Moscow’s ally Belarus.

suspicions



The context of Klinishov’s death is unknown at this time. Russian opposition sources have linked it, without evidence and without providing any explanation, to the deaths of Russian oligarchs in mysterious circumstances since the invasion of Ukraine began.

File image of the first Russian atomic bomb.







The deceased scientist was one of the experts who in the 1960s developed the Russian nuclear program, with which they tried to balance power between powers during the Cold War, after the US had exploded the atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasiki. The device that Klinishov managed to develop – called RDS37 – successfully detonated on November 22, 1955 in Semipalatinsk, Siberia. This explosion would change the balance of power in the postwar world.

Klinishov’s mentor was Andrei Sakharov. This scientist, the true father of the Soviet atomic bomb, would later deny his developments and become one of the great Russian dissidents, obsessed with ending the nuclear race. In 1975, when he was harassed by the Soviet regime, he received the Nobel Peace Prize.