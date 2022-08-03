Every summer in Europe the transit of migrants through the Mediterranean Sea increases and, likewise, people adrift in dangerous boats. In the exodus, NGOs play an important role in the face of government inaction. The blockades at sea and the refusal to disembark in a safe port exacerbate the situation of those seeking better living conditions. We review the work of the Geo Barents, an ambulance ship operated by Doctors Without Borders that navigates the southern European border.
