US adds 13 individuals and over 30 legal entities to anti-Russian sanctions list

The US expanded the anti-Russian sanctions list to include 13 individuals and more than 30 legal entities. This was stated by representatives of the US Treasury Department in an official Twitterdepartment account.

Under the new restrictive measures, the former athlete Alina Kabaeva, the head of the Phosagro holding Andrey Guryev, the founder of Eurochem and SUEK Andrey Melnichenko, the owner of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works Viktor Rashnikov, the head of the Mariupol city administration Konstantin Ivashchenko and the head of the administration of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo fell under the new restrictive measures.

Also, the US authorities imposed visa sanctions against hundreds of Russian citizens. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington imposed restrictions on 893 Russian officials, including members of the Federation Council and the military.

Related materials:

In addition, the United States imposed restrictions on 31 government officials from third countries for supporting the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

Aircraft

Washington has included 25 Russian aircraft in the register of export control violators. The Ministry of Commerce said the planes were Airbus A320, A321 and A330 operated by Russian airlines Red Wings, Nordwind, S7 Airlines, I-Fly and Yamal Airlines.

The United States, by its actions, expects to limit the ability of companies to obtain aircraft parts, maintain them and refuel them.

We publish this list to warn the world – we will not allow Russian and Belarusian companies and oligarchs to travel with impunity in violation of our laws. Gina Raimondo United States Secretary of Commerce

In July, U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez suggested that Russia would have to phase out half to two-thirds of the aircraft it uses commercially by 2025 due to sanctions.

Estevez believes that the Russian side will take such a step to use the parts of this part of the aircraft for the repair of other aircraft due to the shortage of spare parts, which arose as a result of “export control measures” by the United States.

Related materials:

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that despite all the obvious difficulties, there are unique opportunities for the domestic aviation industry.

The Russian leader believes that the difficulties that the country is currently facing create the prerequisites “for reaching a fundamentally new level of development.”

See also Ukraine war Russia, hacker attacks in Italy In the current situation, with all its obvious difficulties, it gives us a unique opportunity to reach a fundamentally new level of development in order to fully realize our own scientific, technological, and industrial potential. We certainly have it, good groundwork has been left to us since Soviet times. Our schools are amazing. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

At the end of July, the European Union (EU) decided to lift the ban on the supply of a number of goods and services to Russia for the aviation industry.

Freezing of Russian assets

France has frozen Russian assets in the amount of 1.2 billion euros, not counting the assets of the Bank of Russia. This was announced by the head of the Directorate of Intelligence and Combating Underground Financial Schemes (Tracfin) under the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the country, Guillaume Valette-Valla.

According to him, this amount includes both financial and non-financial assets, in particular, real estate.

Later, it also became known about the freezing of Russian assets by Belgium for 50.5 billion euros. According to the newspaper L’Echo, the measures concern 1229 individuals and 110 legal entities, not only funds on accounts, but also securities were frozen.

See also The Kremlin clarified the proposal to send volunteers to Ukraine Related materials:

According to data as of April 19, only $3.5 billion has been frozen, that is, we can talk about a 14-fold increase. This, as specified in the Federal State Finance Service of the country, is caused by the application of the sixth and seventh package of sanctions adopted by the European Union on June 3 and July 21.

In July, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders saidthat the EU has frozen 13.8 billion euros belonging to Russian oligarchs. According to him, it is currently impossible to confiscate this money legally.

Reynders promised that a directive would be presented in the fall that would allow the confiscation of the assets of Russian companies in case of circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions.