MAn knows from the Cosa Nostra that it very often did not kill opponents under police protection because it would have meant risking a shooting. And the organization hates dead people from its own camp, especially because of the symbolism. The mafia hunter Giovanni Falcone was therefore simply blown up on the A 29 near Capaci in May 1992 along with his wife Francesca Morvillo and his three bodyguards. The novel “Falcone” tells the story of what happened before and what it’s like to be constantly in danger and being escorted. It was written by Roberto Saviano, who has lived under police protection for more than 15 years. On this rainy morning in Rome, he and his escort should have already arrived.

The message describing the meeting point came a few days earlier, with a photo in which a red cross marks the exact stopping point: There is the palazzo, there the bar, there the row of parked scooters – and exactly where the escort is now Should have driven up, a delivery truck has been there for ten minutes. That's probably why the Carabinieri are doing another round. A man strolls up, phone to his ear. He gets in, continues talking, and drives off. A moment later, two armored cars with tinted windows turn into the street. They look like twins. The carabinieri in the rear also have the same design: both are large and wide.

One gets out, nods and says: “He's sitting in the other one.” He goes first to the car behind, opens the passenger door so that his body shields the interior, and signals the journalist to get in. The door closes. “Ciao, how are you?” says Roberto Saviano and greets with a handshake. He's wearing a blue sweater, jeans, and very new-looking Doc Martens. A crumpled backpack lies next to him in the middle seat. You can tell by looking at his skin how much time he spends indoors. But maybe that's deceptive – the windows only let dim light into the car. Nobody should be able to tell from the outside who is sitting inside.

Colleagues who were gradually murdered

Roberto Saviano is a writer and journalist, a harsh critic of Italy's right-wing government and the country's most important and loudest voice in the fight against organized crime. For some, he is the most important mafia solver in the world. Born in Naples in 1979, he was 12 when he saw his first mafia murder and 13 when the assassination attempt on Judge Falcone changed Italy forever. For the first time in the country's history, people took to the streets in the days that followed to demonstrate against Cosa Nostra.







To this day, Falcones is remembered on May 23, the date of Capaci's assassination attempt. He is a kind of national saint. But what kind of person was he? Saviano paints a picture of a man who was not dedicated to sacrifice or renunciation, even though he gave up a lot to fight the mafia. Savianos Falcone is a man full of life, he loved his wife, the sea – and experienced great loneliness, fear and isolation because of his work. Saviano also knows this experience. There is a lot of personal stuff about him in the novel.