Opposition arises after Matteo Salvini’s words on the landings of migrants in Lampedusa. “They are the symbol of a Europe that does not exist. When 120 naval vessels arrive in a few hours it is not a spontaneous episode, it is an act of war”, declared the deputy prime minister. “Six thousand people in 24 hours do not arrive by chance. I am convinced there is a direction behind this exodus” added Salvini.

The reactions were immediate. “The situation in Lampedusa is exhausted, with thousands of migrants abandoned for days and the local population under pressure – he says Laura Boldrini of the Democratic Party – What purpose did the declaration of the national state of emergency wanted by Meloni serve? The decree against NGOs and the Cutro decree, as well as the agreements of the Italian Government and the European Union with the Tunisian autocrat Kaïs Sayed, have only made the situation worse. Faced with this disastrous scenario, what does Minister Salvini do? He discovers that there are criminal organizations that manage people trafficking. And then he talks about ‘external direction’ and an ‘act of war’. Who would be carrying out this ‘act of war’ against our country? Now that the migrant issue has turned out to be a total boomerang, the conspiracy against Italy is also arriving promptly.”

“I remind Salvini that an act of war is that of Putin, whose t-shirts he collects, against Ukraine – he writes on Alessandro Zan, deputy of the Democratic Party – What is happening in Lampedusa is the total failure of this government – yet another – on migration policies. You don’t pass on responsibilities that are theirs alone.”

“I have not attributed responsibility for the landings to the government, as the centre-right did when it was in opposition. But hearing a deputy prime minister use the word ‘act of war’ like this, without thinking, as if he were a passer-by in a bar, is unacceptable “Salvini is making us look ridiculous. Meloni should intervene”, asks the leader of Action on Carlo Calenda.

For the national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentarian of the Green-Left Alliance, “with Salvini evoking an act of war we are in for a farce. A farce in bad taste in the face of the scandalous images coming from Lampedusa. A farce in bad taste while a real farce is taking place in Europe senseless and bloody war. A farce in bad taste if we think that the only war underway in our country is the one against workers who lose their lives on a daily basis in the workplace.” “We would need a prompt and effective government, evidently – concludes Fratoianni – instead we have a government of theatrics”.

“Act of war? Behind the landings? I want to take Minister Salvini seriously: his accusations are very serious – underlines the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi – Then say clearly who is behind this act of war and who is the director of these landings. From a minister of the Italian Republic I expect declarations based on truth, not wishful thinking. Otherwise there is only one hypothesis in the field: the leader of the League has not yet gotten over the effect of the mojito of a few years ago.”