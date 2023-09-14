It’s official! ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ finally has a premiere date confirmed by MAPPA. This anime, based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, released its official trailer in July 2023 and, two months later, it has already been announced when the last chapters can be seen. As is known, this final season has been divided into parts, of which only the fourth needed to be released. For this reason, if you don’t want to miss the final episodes of the story starring Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, here we leave you all the details about the launch of ‘Attack on Titan’ and where to see it.

When does ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, season 4, part 4 come out?

The anime ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ will premiere its season 4, part 4, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, as announced in its final trailer. It was also reported that prior to the launch of this last installment, the first one will be broadcast again from October 28 on the Japanese channel NHK, so that fans can recount what happened, before continuing the story.

'Shingeki no Kyojin' season 4 was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi. Photo: MAPPA

What time to watch ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, season 4, part 4?

As can be seen in the official trailer, the end of the saga ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ will be broadcast from 0:00 in Japan and it is expected that, like the previous seasons, the premiere will be in simulcast. That is, the episode can be seen at the same time in our country. Therefore, here we leave you the schedules by country to see the last part of ‘Attack on Titan’.

Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 10:00 am on Friday, November 3, 2023

10:00 am on Friday, November 3, 2023 Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia: 11:00 am on Friday, November 3, 2023

11:00 am on Friday, November 3, 2023 Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador: 9.00 am on Friday, November 3, 2023

9.00 am on Friday, November 3, 2023 Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 12.00 m. from Friday, November 3, 2023

Where to watch ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, final season?

‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, or ‘Attack on Titan’ in English, can be seen from the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in uploading anime and manga content. Therefore, the final season will be available on this portal, which also has all the previous episodes with subtitles or dubbed into Spanish.

However, there are unofficial pages that share anime content on their platforms, including Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID. As these are websites not authorized to disseminate audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

Watch HERE the final trailer for ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, season 4, part 4