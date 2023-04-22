Mighty Doom it was the game most downloaded of the latter 30 days in the USA, doing well also in the rest of the world where it reached the sixth position. This is an excellent result for the Microsoft / Bethesda title, which did better than Obey Me Nightbringer, Yong Heroes and Roblox, to name the positions immediately below.

Difficult to say what the level of involvement of gamers is, given that a short time has passed since its launch, but it is certainly a good start for the first title in the Doom series released only on mobile systems. The first data speak of a million dollars in revenues, made in the first two weeks immediately after the launch. Today there could be many more, since several days have passed.

For more information, read our review of Mighty Doom, where we wrote that the game “certainly isn’t the most original single stick shooter you’ll see on iOS and Android, but it performs a far from simple task with flair and competence, that is, to somehow translate the famous id Software series into a fun and engaging mobile game, full of references to the saga and equipped with a fairly permissive free-to-play setting, characterized by completely optional microtransactions for progression And then let’s face it: seeing the Mini Slayer tearing a boss to pieces after defeating him, amidst rivers of blood, is a satisfaction even in this cartoonish version of the shooter.”