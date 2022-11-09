Midterm Usa: the Dems hold up, in the Republicans De Santis is strengthened more than Trump

It had to be a triumph, if it is a victory it will be narrow. Very narrow. The American Midterm elections turned out to be very different from what many expected. And as Donald Trump himself expected. More than a hands-down affirmation by the Republicans, it turned out to be a head-to-head where the GOP seems destined to prevail (but slightly) in the House of Representatives. While in the Senate it is still a pure head to head. But some evaluations remain and will remain net of the final results.

Yes, because the indication is already very clear. Trump’s “revenge” has not been consummated. On the contrary. Also because at Midterm it is a long or very long tradition that the incumbent president loses. It also happened to Barack Obama in 2010, to stay in the Democratic camp. It was assumed that this would happen again this time, also given the many weaknesses of a Joe Biden who appeared uncertain on the inside and outside field.

Former President Trump had put all his weight in the electoral campaign, especially in the finale, announcing the candidacy for the presidential elections of 2024 which should be made official next week. In doing so, Trump tied the fate of the Midterm to himself. Despite being an administrative and local vote, given the many governor seats up for grabs, the implication at the highest levels is evident and obvious.

Trump did not win. And Biden didn’t lose sharply. Indeed, for how he was put on the vile it can be said that he was saved. So much so that a Democratic candidate in Arizona, Ruben Gallego, re-posted a tweet from Musk on June 15, in which the billionaire predicted a “red wave” in the midterm elections, asking how it had gone. “I voted for Mayra Flores the first time I vote for a Republican. A massive red wave in 2022, ”Musk wrote. Too bad that Mayra Flores, a candidate for the House in Texas, considered the new rising star of the conservatives, was actually clearly beaten by Democrat Vicente Gonzalez, surpassed by eleven thousand votes, and more than eight percentage points.

Biden survived despite being targeted by many for failing to stop record inflation growth or achieve significant foreign policy gains. Indeed, many believe that its weakness has invited Russia to invade Ukraine, while relations with China are at a minimum. And now the North Korea dossier has also dangerously reopened, just on the eve of the Midterm. Even relations with Saudi Arabia, a historic US ally in the Middle East, seem almost compromised with Ryad who rejected the US request on oil production and is preparing to receive Xi Jinping in December.

Yet Biden held and Trump didn’t really break through. The real result never in the balance of the electoral round was the confirmation in Florida of the Republican governor Ron De Santis. He seems to be the real winner of this Midterm. Also because he won easy, while the Republicans, even if they win, will not be clearly established. In short, he did better than his party. And even better than Trump and the Trumpians. Naming him as The Donald alternative for 2024 could take further share.

Meanwhile, the US will move forward with a possibly lame Biden, but less staggering than might have been expected.

