Mane was knocked out after 20 minutes in a 6-1 win over Bremen.

The former Liverpool striker will be important to Senegal’s World Cup hopes, as he plays in Group A alongside the Netherlands, Qatar and Ecuador.

Topmüller told reporters: “Sadio Mane received a blow to the leg, which resulted in a slight nerve pain. The injury is not serious and his participation in the World Cup will not be in doubt.”

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said the two-time African Player of the Year award would undergo tests.

He added: “I can’t say anything for sure, he was hit in the leg, in a place that affects the muscles.”

He continued, “I think he should have an x-ray to see the extent of the injury because this place can break easily, I hope it is not a serious injury, but I can’t say anything.”