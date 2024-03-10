Amazon Mexico has the Midea semi-automatic top loading washing machine, with a tub, with a capacity of 10.1 Kgmodel MLTS101M2SGDW, white color, dual force impeller, energy saving system and washing time of up to 15 minutes at a list price of $2,899 Mexican pesos. The washing machine with lint trap filter with mesh includes payment options with participating credit cards that give you 12 months without interest or up to 24 monthly payments with an additional financing cost, which is broken down in a table below. The characteristics of the appliance that is cheaper on Amazon than in Elektra, Coppel and Liverpool are detailed below.

Liverpool on its website has the Midea 10.1 kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine, model MLTS101M2SGDW with a previous price of $4,599 pesos less a discount that leaves it at $3,899 Mexican pesos to be paid at 6 MSI with the store's departmental card or 3 MSI with participating credit cards. At Coppel, the same washing machine costs $3,499 in cash and accepts biweekly payment, which after 24 fortnights leaves its cost at $5,074. Elektra published this product at an initial price of $3,769, but it is discounted, leaving it at $3,399 pesos in cash or $6,084 for 78 weeks of $78 pesos each. Amazon Mexico has the same washing machine at a list price of $2,899 Mexican pesos and includes a payment option for up to 12 months without interest, so it is $1,000 pesos cheaper there than in Liverpool, $600 less than Coppel and $890 less than Elektra, in addition to providing a payment option at 12 MSI and the others do not.

Features of the Midea single tub washing machine 10.1 Kg dual force at 12 MSI on Amazon Mexico.

– Capacity of 10.1 Kg.

– Top loading.

– From a tub.

– White color.

– Model MLTS101M2SGDW.

– Dual-Force impeller so that clothes do not get tangled.

– Energy saving.

– 5 years warranty.

– Wash for up to 15 minutes.

– Lint trap filter with mesh.

– White high-impact polypropylene cabinet.





How much does the Midea single tub washing machine cost 10.1 Kg cheaper on Amazon than Elektra and what payment methods does it have?

The Midea 10.1 Kg semi-automatic washing machinewith top loading, with a tub, model MLTS101M2SGDW in white is on Amazon Mexico with a list price of $2,899 Mexican pesos and accept payment methods 12 months without interest with participating credit cards or up to 24 months with an interest rate for financing costs specified in the following table.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $160.41* pesos $950.87 $3,849.87 18 months $210.17* $884.20 $3,783.20 12 months $241.58 FREE $2,899 9 months $322.11 FREE $2,899 6 months $483.16 FREE $2,899 3 months $966.33 FREE $2,899

