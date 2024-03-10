Head of OVA Lysak: power equipment was damaged in the Dnepropetrovsk region

Infrastructure and power equipment were damaged in the Dnepropetrovsk region in Ukraine after explosions. About it reported head of the regional military administration (OVA) Sergei Lysak in his Telegram channel.

“Explosions were heard in Nikopol and the Mirov community. Two high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility and energy equipment were damaged,” says Lysak. He added that no one was injured as a result of the explosions, but almost two thousand people were left without water supply.

Lysak clarified that the damage to the facilities was caused by 11 drone attacks and two artillery shellings.

Earlier it was reported that explosions occurred in Kharkov amid an air raid warning. The alarm was declared in Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy and Kharkov regions of the country.