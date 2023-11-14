Robert Habeck’s video on the Gaza war was also frequently viewed in Spain. But the speech didn’t go down well with everyone. “Guilt can become a purely sentimental gesture that clouds our view of the future,” read an op-ed in the newspaper El País. Others accused politicians like the German Vice Chancellor of failing to live up to their responsibility for the present because of their fixation on the past.

Hans-Christian Rößler Political correspondent for the Iberian Peninsula and the Maghreb based in Madrid; previously correspondent in Israel.

Just a few hours after the Hamas massacre on October 7th, the Spanish left to the left of the socialist PSOE took aim at Israel. The military offensive in the Gaza Strip had not yet begun when Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz (Sumar) accused the “apartheid state” of Israel of “war crimes”. Podemos Secretary General Ione Belarra called for diplomatic relations with Israel to be suspended and sanctions to be imposed. Both took part in demonstrations at which the slogan “Israel Murder State” was chanted.