Official modding tools for Cities: Skylines 2 will take at least a couple of months to be ready for an initial release, developer Colossal Order has said.

Official mod support and mod tools will be added to the game as an all-in-one Editor, which publisher Paradox previously confirmed wouldn’t be present at launch.

In the latest developer diary from Colossal Order, CEO Mariina Hallikainen said the studio expected to need at least a couple more months to get the Editor “in a shape where we can release it.”



So far, the Editor includes maps and support for code modding, Hallikainen stated, which Colossal Order is planned to add to Cities: Skylines 2 in an “initial release”. Over time, the studio will add other modding features which were present in the original Cities: Skylines such as asset importing.

“Our goal is to release the Editor as soon as possible,” Hallikainen said. Although she stated the studio expects the Editor to be ready for its initial release in a couple of months, “we don’t have a concrete timeline yet as we don’t want to make promises we can’t keep,” she added.

The console release of Cities: Skylines 2, which was delayed until spring 2024, will have “all the intended Editor features in place” at launch, Hallikainen stated, although it’ll be missing code modding and asset importing.

Hallikainen revealed the developer is currently working on LODs and improving GPU performances, and expects a “relevant performance boost.” A fourth patch for the game will be “landing soon,” Hallikainen said, after which the studio will be focusing on “bigger fixes that take longer to work on.”