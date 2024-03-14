Last week something quite curious happened in the PlayStation online store, because for a few moments a free demo of Stellar Blade, game that promises to be one of the best exclusives on the platform for this year in which games developed by studios from sony They will be scarce. And those who had the opportunity to download the test noticed a quite striking feature that is related to the most revealing outfit worn by the protagonist of the title.

Pictures of the demonstration began to circulate, with people showing how excited they were to see Eveparticularly with an outfit that is more or less a so-called catsuit that shows everything. However, having your eyes captivated also has its consequences, which is what fans with the opportunity to try the video game have mentioned, since allegedly putting on said skin makes the difficulty go up significantly and people have noticed that.

😮‍💨Next Gen physics | Stellar Blade | PS5 pic.twitter.com/QV9QZEXUTF — Pure PlayStation (ピュア プレイステーション) (@Pure_PS) March 12, 2024

There is even a description of the suit, you can check it out here:

The skin suits are suits specially made by Mother Sphere. It covers the body of the Airborne Squadron Member and deploys on its own, or expands and contracts depending on the situation. In other words, it is like living skin. (The shield is deactivated when you put on this skin suit.)

That means, having Eve With this special suit it will make the player more vulnerable, since it removes all possible shields, and therefore, the damage will be doubled, and perhaps users will want to think twice about using the skin before losing the game over and over again. The video game in question caught the attention of sony when it was shown for the first time, so they decided to sponsor it and make it exclusive, which generated a snowball effect that all fans wanted to play it.

Remember that Stellar Blade he arrives April 26 to PS5.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: There is one more month until the video game is finally released, and it is striking that Sony does not release the demo again so that people are interested in buying it. Maybe next week they will say something in relation to this software, it may be the factor for someone to decide if they really want to play it.