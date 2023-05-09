Middle East | Israel strikes Gaza, kills at least five civilians

The Israeli armed forces say they have also killed three high-ranking leaders of the Islamic Jihad.

of Israel The Armed Forces says that it carried out attacks on the Gaza Strip at night, targeting the leaders of the extremist organization Islamic Jihad. The issue is reported, among other things, by an Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to the hospital, at least ten people have died in the attack, reports news agency Reuters. At least five of the dead were civilians and three were leaders of an extremist organization.

According to Palestinian sources, attacks were carried out at least in the southern part of Gaza. The targets are said to have been, among other things, the homes of the leaders of the extremist organization’s military wing. An AFP reporter who was there saw a burning building and ambulances transporting victims.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli armed forces said after the attacks that they had killed three high-ranking leaders of the Islamic Jihad. The Gaza Ministry of Health also confirms that three commanders of the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing are among the dead.

According to Israel the now-slain leaders commanded the extremist organization’s northern, southern and western divisions in Gaza. According to the sources of the Reuters news agency, the wife of one of the commanders would also be among the dead.

Last week, dozens of rockets were fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip after a Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in an Israeli prison on hunger strike.

In Israel, residents of the southern parts of the country have been advised to stay in the vicinity of the opened population shelters in case of counterattacks launched from Gaza. Schools have been canceled for today.