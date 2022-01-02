D.he Israeli army bombed radical Islamic Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday night. The army announced that it was attacking “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip. The AFP news agency learned from security sources that fighter jets were attacking an armed Hamas site in the south of the enclave. Artillery also fired at a militia observation post in the north.

On Saturday morning, two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip fell off the coast of the Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv in the Mediterranean Sea. The army said the alarm sirens were not triggered and the missile interception system was not activated.

Heavy fighting in May

Most recently, Hamas fired rockets towards Israel in May, whereupon the Israeli air force bombed targets in the Gaza Strip. During the eleven days of fighting, more than 240 people were killed in Gaza and twelve in Israel. Since then there has been a fragile ceasefire.

Israel has completely sealed off the Palestinian enclave on the Mediterranean. The ruling Hamas there has been involved in violent clashes with Israeli forces for years.