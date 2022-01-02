Bryan arambulo He started 2022 with the left foot after announcing that he was a victim of aggression, so he decided to cancel the presentations he had agreed for this January 1. However, hours later, some images of the Cumbiambero in the city of Huacho, being accused of having driven in an alleged state of drunkenness and of almost running over two minors .

The video uploaded by the Denuncia Peru channel shows the young singer in the midst of a crowd of people and aboard his vehicle. According to the people who were nearby, the artist would have been under the influence of alcohol, for which he was prevented more than once from starting his car.

Bryan Arámbulo was accompanied by his family

As reported by said channel, Bryan Arámbulo was accompanied by his family at all times, who on more than one occasion almost ended up beating the relatives of the minors that he was about to run over.

“The events took place near the Arco de Carquín, in front of the La Brisas del Norte sector. As can be seen in the videos, Bryan Arámbulo is seen at the wheel and is rebuked that he would be drunk. The rest of the neighbors also complained to him, a voice is heard where he expresses’ a little more and turns around, and what do they want? that he still kills’, referring to the fact that they almost had run over some minors, ”the report states.

Bryan Arámbulo issued a statement where he said he had been attacked

On the afternoon of this January 1, Bryan arambulo issued a statement in which he stated that he was attacked and that his vehicle suffered damage. The statement does not give more details of how the events occurred, but it does indicate that the presentations scheduled for this Saturday were postponed.

“To the general public and all the fans, we want to make it known that our artist Bryan Arámbulo has been a victim of assault on his person and his vehicle, for which reason, and safeguarding his health and his person, we have decided to cancel the three presentations scheduled for today. We will be grateful in advance for your understanding and we will announce by this means the dates that we are going to reschedule ”, they specified.

Statement that Bryan Arámbulo's work team released.

Bryan Arámbulo responds to those who criticize him for having operated his nose

The cumbiambero has expressed feeling very happy with his new appearance after having undergone cosmetic surgery on his nose. In this regard, Bryan Arámbulo was consulted by the Correo newspaper about the rain of criticism he has been receiving after undergoing a rhinoplasty and losing weight with a surgical procedure.

In this regard, the musician said: “In the end it is one’s money, who can be made to do it (…) They have not been such extreme changes, I only had a rhinoplasty and I took a little fat off my body to lose weight, from there I will do nothing more. “