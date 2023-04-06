Middle East | “Dozens of rockets” fired from Lebanon into northern Israel

The Hezbollah group said it would take “all measures” after the clashes in Jerusalem.

of Lebanon On Thursday, rockets were fired from the side into northern Israel twice, reports the Reuters news agency. Axios website by dozens of rockets have been fired, and it would be the largest escalation in warfare since 2006.

Israel has managed to repel the first rocket attack, the country’s armed forces have said. The second attack began just a few minutes later in the afternoon.

Haaretz magazine by An air alert has been issued on the Israeli side of the border. According to Reuters, residents in southern Lebanon have heard the sounds of explosions throughout the afternoon.

Israeli reporter Yosef Israel posted a video on Twitter that he said showed a rocket hitting the town of Shlom in northern Israel.

of The Jerusalem Post by at least one Israeli has been wounded by shrapnel from a rocket and another person has been injured while trying to find a bomb shelter.

Any the group did not immediately say it had fired the rockets, but hours earlier the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said it would take “all measures” to support Palestinians who have clashed with Israeli forces at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, The Times of Israel magazine says.

Several people were injured and hundreds arrested on Wednesday by Israeli forces and Palestinians in clasheswhich originated from a police raid. According to CNN there were two raids on Wednesday.

The timing is sensitive, as Muslims celebrate the holy fasting month of Ramadan, while Jews celebrated Pesach, or the Jewish Passover, on Wednesday.

The al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount is considered the third holiest place for Muslims after the mosques in Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

of Israel and fighting between the Hezbollah group in 2006 resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people. 165 people died on the Israeli side of the border, of which 44 were civilians.