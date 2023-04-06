There are twenty teams that will get a ticket through the group stage to participate in the next Euro 2024 which will be held in Germany. Three other teams will access through play offs.
This makes a total of 23 teams that will join the German team to play the most important tournament for teams at a European level.
In the last days of March, the journey of the teams began in the group stage due to the qualification for Eurocopa 2024. For this classification, several details must be taken into account, such as the teams that will play this group stage, the dates of the conferences or the operation of the same.
The German team is the first to qualify for this tournament. Germany will be the host of this Eurocup, so a place to play this tournament is guaranteed, being so far the first and only classified team.
This classification format is contemplated by UEFA, who is the organizer of this tournament. The official UEFA portal contains the regulations on the classification system.
“The teams were divided into ten groups of five (which will have the four participants in the UEFA Nations League Final Phase) or six teams. The teams play home and away in a ’round-robin’ format, with the first and second places in the group advancing directly to the final tournament. The remaining three will be decided through the play-offs, in which 12 teams will participate based on their performance in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.”
The groups for qualifying for Euro 2024 are 10, made up of a total of five or six teams. The groups in which there are five teams are due to the fact that they are the groups in which the teams that are going to play the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League (Spain, Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands) are located.
The groups have been consolidated as follows:
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
B Group: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
In March, the first two days of the group stage for qualifying for Euro2024 were played. The dates on which these matches will be played are as follows:
qualifying matches
03/23-25/2023 Matchday 1
03/26-28/2023 Matchday 2
06/16-17/2023 Matchday 3
06/19-20/2023 Matchday 4
07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5
10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6
12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7
10/15-17/2023 Matchday 8
16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9
19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10
Play-off dates
03/21/2024, semifinals of the play-offs
03/26/2024, Final of the play-offs
This tournament will be played by 24 teams, we already know the first classified that is the German team. The rest still have to secure their place. The way to achieve it is as follows:
20 teams will be decided between the first two of each group in the qualifying phase. While the remaining three will be decided in the play offs
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#teams #classified #Euro
Leave a Reply