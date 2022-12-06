Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Middle East | Al Jazeera is taking the case of the journalist shot in the West Bank to the International Criminal Court

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 6, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to the news channel, it has new evidence.

News channel Al Jazeera has said that it has relocated the journalist who was killed in May of last year in the West Bank Shireen Abu Akleh the case to the International Criminal Court.

According to Al Jazeera, it has new evidence confirming that Israeli army forces fired directly at Abu Akleh and his colleagues. According to the channel, the claim that the reporter died in error is completely unfounded.

The Israeli military admitted last September that one of its soldiers had probably shot Abu Akleh but accidentally.

admin_l6ma5gus

