During the FTC’s trial against Microsoft it emerged quite clearly that theacquisition of Activision does not point to grow Xbox on the console frontbut to expand the company’s gaming division on PC and especially in the mobile sector, as had already been reported previously.

With the acquisition, Microsoft would take home several highly successful franchises, which have collectively brought in revenues of 1 billion dollars between PC, console and mobile platforms such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft and Candy Crush, but the idea is not push on greater sale and distribution of Xbox consoles.

This would be quite evident by the desire to keep the main titles as cross-platformso much so that even Sony’s Jim Ryan has admitted that he knows that Microsoft has no intention of releasing the games exclusively and that he is actually very calm about this aspect, but the plan was somehow reported by Phil Spencer himself .

During questioning at the trial, the head of Microsoft Gaming made it clear that “there is no growth on the console front in our deal model”, explaining that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard basically plans to maintain the status quo on the gaming front. console market share.

More precisely, to the lawyer’s request that he intends to “rise from third place” in console sales with this operation, Phil Spencer replied “From the point of view of the consoles, no”, however suggesting that the acquisition is mainly focused on a Microsoft enlargement on the PC and mobile market.