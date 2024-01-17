Stocks, trades, shares, and financial markets have become a topic of conversation for millions of people these days. As such, people are interested to know which company’s stock is doing well on the market and whether the company’s stock stability is strong enough in the near future. With this aim, this article is here to tell you about the current stock price of Amazon, its quotation and the latest news on its stocks.

Amazon is an American e-commerce company offering a varied range of products and services. The company was founded in 1994 as an online marketplace for books. Over the years, Amazon gained market confidence and has reached a multinational level today. The shares of Amazon are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol of AMZN.

Currently, Amazon’s stock price is $156.62. However, according to today’s chart, the company’s low is $151.88, and today’s high is $156.20.

To know the latest information about Amazon’s stock price and quotation, check the following section of the article.

About Amazon Company

Amazon.com, Inc., through its websites, provides a variety of goods and services. The goods and content the company purchases from suppliers and third-party merchants to resell include merchandise and content. The company also creates media material and manufactures and sells electronic devices such as the Kindle, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Echo, Ring, and other models.

There are three segments that comprise Amazon’s operations. These are North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Computing, storage, databases, analytics, and machine learning are among the technology services AWS provides.

Additionally, the company offers services like advertising through programs, including sponsored ads, display ads, and video advertising to publishers, authors, retailers, and vendors. Furthermore, it provides access to various movies and television shows, including Amazon Original material, through streaming with Amazon Prime, a membership program that also includes free shipping.

Quotation Of Amazon Stock Price

Amazon is a well established public sector company whose stock prices sometimes might be high while sometimes low. However, these prices might vary depending on the market condition. According to the present condition the quotations of Amazon’s stocks are listed below.

Previous Close 151.37 Open 152.06 Bid 154.85 X 800 Ask 154.71 X 800 Day’s Range 151.88 – 154.41 52 Week Range 88.12 – 155.63 Volume 43,719,942 Average Volume 51,118,527 Market Capital 1.589T Beta (5Y Monthly) 1.16 PE Ratio TTM 80.49 EPS TTM 1.91 Earnings Date Jan 31, 2024 – Feb 05, 2024 Forward Dividend and Yield N/A Ex-Dividend Date N/A IY Target EST 164.63

Latest News On Amazon Stocks

As per the latest news on Amazon stocks, the consumer cyclical sector business Amazon was reviewed by a Wall Street Analyst. With a price target of $185.00, Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post maintains a neutral position on the company.

For various reasons pertaining to Amazon’s track record and potential for growth, Justin Post has granted the company a Buy Rating. This was all possible because of a rise in the forward-year price-to-sales multiple, which went from 1.7x to 2.4x. Moreover, Amazon’s stocks outperformed NASDAQ and the e-commerce industry in 2023. In 2024, this performance of Amazon stocks is expected to persist with a possibility of expansion in addition to retail margin.

According to the 43 analysts offering a 12-month price forecast for Amazon, rate the stock 39 as a Strong Buy. However, 3 of them consider it to be a Moderate Buy. Amongst them, one analyst has a HOLD rating on AMZN. The mean target price of $177.97 is 20% higher than the current price.

Final Words

So, with this, we come towards the end of the article. I hope by now you have concrete information about Amazon’s present-day stock price, along with a hint of future predictions, too. Although these predictions are made by experienced analysts, depending upon the market conditions, the prices might vary. For more latest information on stocks, stay tuned.