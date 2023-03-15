The company, which developed ChatGBT, added in a blog post that its latest technology is “multimedia”, meaning that feeding it images as well as text messages can motivate it to create content.

The text input feature will be available to GBT Chat Plus subscribers and software developers on a waiting list, while the image input feature is still under review and testing.

The upcoming launch indicates how office workers may turn to the evolving artificial intelligence to help them do more tasks, as well as how technology companies can compete to win business from such technologies.

A Microsoft executive also said GPT-4 helps power the Bing search engine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Google announced a “magic wand” for its software that can craft almost any document, days before Microsoft is expected to release an artificial intelligence-based prototype of its competing word processor, Word, which is likely to be powered by Microsoft. OpenAI.